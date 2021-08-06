Warner Robins church offering COVID-19 vaccinations this Thursday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you still haven't gotten a COVID-19 shot, First Baptist Church in Warner Robins will host a vaccination event this Thursday.
The church will partner with the Elite Medical Associates of Norcross to reach people in rural areas.
Pastor Josh Kirvin says it is still important to get the shot.
"This thing is real. This is not a figment of somebody's imagination, it's real. People are getting sick every day, people are dying. I'd rather deal with a vaccine that maybe has some question marks about it than to take my chances with a virus that has hospitalized people, that has killed people," Kirvin said.
To register for an appointment, you can visit the church's Facebook page.