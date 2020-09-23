Warner Robins church re-opens Clothes Closet to those in need

Faith Lutheran Church shut down their Clothes Closet during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now back open.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For a few years, Faith Lutheran Church in Warner Robins has provided free clothes to anyone who needs them.

They shut down their Clothes Closet during the COVID-19 pandemic, but church member Amy Harmon says they're opening their doors back up.

She says while they were shut down, they've filled their closet with clothes for all ages.

"We try to sort it all out so you can go in and get what you need to do interviews," she says. "We know children grow out of clothes really fast, so we have all sizes there. We have stuff for men, women, teenagers, boys, girls, and infants."

She says many area churches have food pantries, so they started the Clothes Closet as a way to fill another major need.

Harmon says anyone is welcome to come take what they need every Friday or third Sunday of the month from 1-3 p.m. The church is located at 301 North Pleasant Hill Road.

The church is limiting how many people shop the closet at a time to allow for social distancing, and they do ask people to wear a mask.

She says right now, they are looking for donations of winter jackets.