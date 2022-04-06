Warner Robins church teams up with city to feed the homeless

BYRON, Ga. — A Warner Robins church teamed up with the community volunteers and city leaders to do their part to help those in need.
The Assembly on Watson bussed homeless people to a parking lot on Watson boulevard for some hamburgers and hot dogs.
They also handed out hygiene kits.
"I think that's the only way people are going to see Jesus in skin. It's the love of God expressed to anyone who desires, who has a need. We all have a need to be loved and some people that fall on unfortunate times need to know that there's hope. Hopefully an event like this brings them a little bit of hope," Lead Pastor Darrell Yarbrough said.
Dozens of people volunteered their time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, including Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.
