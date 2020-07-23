Warner Robins church to hold 'back to school bash', give out free school supplies

The church will offer free COVID-19 testing, school supplies and household items this Saturday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One church in Warner Robins is looking to help students for the upcoming school year this Saturday.

Soon, kids will be back at school. Whether it's online or in-person, they will need supplies to get them through the year.

The Winning Church in Warner Robins will hold a "back to school bash" offering free COVID-19 testing, school supplies and household items, as long as supplies last.

The pastor of Winning Church says with so many people struggling in the world right now, his church wanted to find a way to help their community.

"No one really knew basically what to do or how to do, and so we just start giving things away... doing a lot of that because at this time a lot of people are in need, with so many people unemployed," he said.

The event starts at 10 a.m. this Saturday at 621 Walnut Street in Warner Robins. For more information, you can call the church at 478-975-0808.

OTHER RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.