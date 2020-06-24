Warner Robins churches feed thousands through Farmers to Families program

8 Warner Robins churches joined together to send over 2,000 people home with food

MACON, Ga. — Wednesday morning, volunteers were out bright and early at Eighth Day Church to lend a helping hand to the Warner Robins community.

"This is our service today," says Eighth Day pastor David Brinson. "We're not having church tonight. This is our service."

Brinson along with leaders from 9 other Warner Robins churches joined together to bring groceries to those in need through a food drive.

The group gave away boxes of fresh food and produce to 704 families.

"We really want to be a blessing," says Brinson. "We know a lot of people have lost their jobs and that people are furloughed so we're here being a blessing to the community."

The food was provided through the USDA's Farmers to Families program.

The program allows farms to give their surplus crops and products to communities hit hard by the pandemic.

At the end of the day, Brinson said that the food drive fed 2,183 people.

"We're blessed, more than blessed. We're not looking down on people here we're just extending a hand," says Brinson. "God is merciful and he cares about them wherever they are."

Eighth Day Church has held food drives for the community since May and plans to continue them into June.

60 volunteers from Crisp Street Church of God in Christ, Dabar Ministries, Life Church, More Sure Word Church, The Welcome Center Church, Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Balance House Church, Warner Robins Seventh-Day Adventist Church, and Eighth Day Church participated in the drive.

