WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a gas station clerk was shot during a robbery Sunday evening.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner confirmed it happened at the Citgo on Russell Parkway.

He said the clerk was taken to Houston Medical Center.

Wagner said he didn't have other information in regards to the suspect or suspects and what happened at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

