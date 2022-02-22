Warner Robins city administrator resigns

He didn't give a reason for stepping down in his resignation letter, but wrote that transition is always difficult.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city administrator David Corbin has resigned, effective immediately.

13WMAZ reported earlier this month that Mayor LaRhonda Patrick suspended Corbin for two weeks. She says he approved a contract without approval from the mayor and city council.

Now, he sent a letter to Patrick and the council. He didn't give a reason for stepping down, but wrote that transition is always difficult.

City Clerk Mandy Stella says Patrick and the council have not yet accepted his resignation and she was unsure if they'd take it up at Tuesday night's meeting.