WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Longtime Warner Robins city attorney Jim Elliott will be retiring by the end of June.

According to an email sent to Warner Robins council officials around noon Wednesday, it was a decision made after ‘prayerful consideration.’

Elliott told 13WMAZ that specific plans on his exit date aren’t set in stone, but he will be having conversations with elected officials soon to determine what they are.

He added that the end of June is the timing for when he’ll step down, though he’ll remain available for part-time or contract work as needed.

Elliott has been with the city since Feb. 1985.

The full text of Elliott's email is below:

Solomon, in the Book of Ecclesiastes, writes that, “for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven; …”

After prayerful consideration, I have decided that the time has arrived for me to retire as your city attorney. I will be eternally grateful to the City of Warner Robins for the innumerable opportunities this position has afforded me over the years, and I thank each of you—together with your predecessors in office—for the honor of representing this fine city and the ability to develop and share some degree of expertise in the field of municipal law and its various facets. At the end of the day, I hope that the City, its officials, employees, and citizens will realize the depth of my pride in having served for nearly three and half decades with my “city family.”

I know that I bear a good bit of institutional knowledge from my tenure and want to make myself available (as much or as little as you would like) during the transition. Hopefully, some young lawyer will be afforded the same opportunity I was back in 1985 to embark on an exciting, interesting, and often challenging career in the world of local government law and all that it entails. Warner Robins will forever be my hometown, and I look forward to seeing great days ahead.

