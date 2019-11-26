WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Monday evening, the Warner Robins mayor and city council met in a special-called meeting to discuss potential changes to the city charter.

Mayor Randy Toms asked the public to speak first.

"For us to talk first is utterly useless. You all need to have your discussion and allow us to respond to it," said one Warner Robins resident.

Some people in the crowd voiced frustration and fear about changes happening too soon.

"Let's put it out there for people to look at, form a council, make an informed decision, not a stupid one," said resident Stephen Davison.

State Representative Heath Clark called the current charter confusing and recommended changing it.

The current Warner Robins city charter does not have a city manager or administrator.

"The Carl Vinson Institute has labeled us as a hybrid form of government, kind of a hybrid between strong mayor and weak mayor and this and that, and I think we need to establish what form of government we are," said Mayor Toms.

Mayor Toms says he'd like to see a strong mayor form of government with a legislative body of council. He believes adding a city administrator will benefit Warner Robins.

"I think we need to define those roles and then we having a city administrator that is able to do a lot of the things that the mayor now has to do," said Toms.

Councilman Larry Curtis says the administrator position will help city government run smoother.

"It's just a lot of confusion right now, so I know for sure that when a city manager is in place, all that confusion goes away. It fixes about 85 percent of the issues that we have here in the city," said Curtis.

Councilman Clifford Holmes reassured the crowd that any changes to the charter would take time.

"Nothing can happen before, I'll say within two months or three months," said Holmes.

Mayor Toms says he understands some of the fears about change, but he says all council members want what's best for city because they call it home too.

Mayor Randy Toms says they next step is to send recommendations to the state.

