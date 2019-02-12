MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins city council candidate was arrested Monday – the day before the election -- on charges of forgery and giving a false statement.

According to Houston County jail records, Eric Langston was arrested at 12:25 p.m. and bonded out less than an hour later at 1:13 p.m.

Langston is set to meet Charles Bibb in a runoff election Tuesday for Post 2 on the Warner Robins City Council.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates.

