WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 1,800 people in the city of Warner Robins cast their vote for the next Post 2 city council member.

Charlie Bibb won by more than 58% of the vote. He spent the evening celebrating with family and friends at McCall's Sandwich Shop.

"What I want and hope to change is peace. I would like some responsibility and professionalism, and the all of the bantering and bickering and hate that is in our community right now," said Bibb.

Bibb says the first thing he wants to change in the city's setup. He says the council members have too much power. They can pass nearly anything with 4 votes from council.

"The biggest thing is the city charter -- to settle the city charter issue and get something that's concrete, plan in place and get back to a strong mayor, and administrators and for the council to appropriate and legislate," said Bibb.

His fellow candidate Eric Langston watched the results roll in at city hall. He says he's going to continue to follow politics and says thinks Bibb will make a good addition to city council.

"I just want to say thank you so much for those on supported me in this election, and they haven't seen the end of me. I want to encourage them again to get behind this city and council and let's move this city forward," said Langston

In terms of if he feels his arrest and if the allegations against him changed the results of the election, he said it probably did.

"There's nothing we can do about it now but move forward and take care of these issues down this road," said Langston.

Both were tired from campaigning.

Bibb says he took up the task to try to create change. The win was emotional for him.

"I've had burdens in my life, but I was burdened by this. I knew I was going to take hits and I knew I was going to take punches," said Bibb.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.