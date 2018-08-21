With a new police investigation aimed at city hall, Warner Robins city council met Monday night.

Late last week, documents obtained by 13WMAZ revealed that city redevelopment authority and economic development director Gary Lee had was placed on leave for allegedly threatening another city leader.

On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that it was investigating the alleged threats.

Though the investigation wasn't on the official meeting agenda, it cast a long shadow over the meeting.

"I think we're going to be judged on how we handle it and we've got to do it the right way," said councilman Keith Lauritsen.

While he didn't explicitly mention Gary Lee in that comment, Lauritsen seemed to be addressing the GBI investigation.

He wasn't the only council member to allude to it.

"There are some things that we need to straighten out...and we'll do that, we'll do that justly," said councilwoman Carolyn Robbins.

Some in the audience weighed in as well.

"Let's just be fair, let's follow the law--that's why we have laws," said Rita Simon.

This wasn't the first threat allegation for the city government this summer.

In July, a city employee was placed on leave after allegedly threatening to shoot Gary Lee's brother, councilman Daron Lee.

Mayor Randy Toms said the incidents are unacceptable.

"It's unfortunate, it shouldn't be happening," said Toms. "(Councilman) Holmes said it best, just watch what you say."

Toms said the city's recent personnel issues have at times overshadowed more positive events.

"I just want to bring it all back to the positives, let's start moving the city of Warner Robins forward like we've always done and we're going to do," said the mayor.

Daron Lee was the last council member to speak in the public session.

He didn't reference his brother Gary by name but he did say say that recent comments on social media had hurt him personally. He said he was using his faith to deal with it.

"If I hold my peace and let the lord fight my battles, I know that victory shall be mine," said Daron Lee.

According to special agent in charge JT Ricketson, the GBI declined to investigate the alleged threat against Daron Lee back in July because the threat was conditional. In other words, the alleged threat began with something to the effect of 'if I had a gun.'

Ricketson says the alleged threat made by Gary Lee, as he understands it, was unconditional.

Ricketson added that there were about 11 people in the room when the alleged threat was made. He said the GBI is in the process of interviewing all of them to determine exactly what was said.

According to Ricketson, if Lee is found to have made a terroristic threat he could face felony charges and potential jail time.

However, Ricketson stressed that's a determination Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig will make, not the GBI.

