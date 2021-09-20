Warner Robins city council moves millage rate vote

Council took a vote on whether the millage rate would remain the same, but since the vote was not unanimous, it's been moved to a second reading.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins City Council was supposed to meet at city hall Monday night, but met virtually due to two council members being quarantined from COVID-19.

They took a vote on whether the millage rate would remain the same, but since the vote was not unanimous, it's been moved to a second reading.

Council's special called meeting is on the September 27 at 5 p.m. If council approves to keep the current millage rate, which is 9.98, some people will see an increase in property taxes.

In Monday's council meeting, members voted 4 to 2, with councilmembers Derek Mack and Larry Curtis voting "no."

Matthew Reis owns property in the city, and he says he hopes the tax increase doesn't pass.

"I do not agree with the raise in property tax for a number of reasons. Number one, there's a bubble in the real estate market right now, so I doubt there's a plan to readjust the taxes after the market bursts," Reis said.

According to City Clerk Mandy Stella, the county checks property values every three to five years in a process called reassessment.

She says about 95 percent increased in value, but Reis says he just doesn't agree.

"Well, with all the new homes and new residents, if a house on either side of you is reassessed, then that automatically raises your own property value, said Reis.

Stella says how much more you will have to pay depends on whether you live in the Houston County or Peach County part of the city, but those with no change in property value or a decrease in value will not see a higher bill.

At Monday's meeting, Councilman Charlie Bibb says he's glad to hear homes in the city have gone up in value.

"It's a great thing when you invest in a home and your home is now worth a whole lot more than what you paid for it. You're able to use that, you're able to use your equity in so many different ways. It's a good thing," Bibb said.

Reis says he hopes council will make the best decision for the city, "The reason why I'm against raising taxes is because we're still in the middle of a pandemic. We're also in the middle of a financial crisis. Both of those put together does not spell tax raise."

Stella did the math and says for a fair market home of $150,000, homeowners in Houston County would see an increase from last year of about $22., and those homeowners in Peach County would see an increase of about $55.