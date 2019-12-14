WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins City Council is set to vote on changing the charter by creating a city manager's job.

Back in October, State Representative Heath Clark released a study of the charter that said the lines of authority at City Hall are muddled.

The vote is set for Monday night's council meeting.

Councilman Larry Curtis said he submitted the proposed resolution after talking to some neighboring cities about their city hall structure.

If the resolution passes, the plan moves on to the General Assembly for approval.

"What I'm pretty much trying to do is present a resolution that would allow us to have a city manager and to allow the state representatives to make a decision on how they want to do it," said Curtis.

Monday's meeting is the last of 2019 and before new council members are sworn in.

"This was me having it ready to go and wanting to go ahead and have something ready for the representatives to look at when they come back into session," Curtis said.

The plan says the mayor and council would appoint and oversee the city manager.

The manager would oversee city employees and have the power to hire and fire.

It also says the manager should be appointed "with regard to merit only."

Their powers would include seeing that laws are executed and enforced, prepare the agenda for council meetings, make reports on the affairs and finances of the city, and prepare and propose an annual budget.

The proposal also says the mayor and counsel will only deal with employees through the city manager. They cannot "give orders or directions to any such employee, either publicly or privately, directly or indirectly."

But not everyone is on board with the proposed resolution.

"It can't work that way. You talk about chaos, you let one person answer to seven people and you've got a formula for chaos," said Mayor Randy Toms.

He said he is not opposed to some sort of city administrator, but he thinks they need to answer to one person.

"I think the city clerk's position we've had in place for so long, which is already funded by the way, should be given a little more authority and act as a city administrator."

In the proposed resolution, the city manager could be hired and fired by a majority vote of mayor and council.

"This is not what I think I want to see for the city. I ran on that, two council members that were just elected ran on a strong mayor form of government, so I think this is adamantly opposed to not only what myself and two other council members who are coming in in January are in favor of but what the voters have consistently said," said Toms.

He said he is very firm in his position that Warner Robins should have a strong mayor form of government.

He does think the resolution will pass on Monday, but he doesn't think the state legislature will approve it when they are back in session next month.

Toms also urges the public to come and voice their opinion on the proposed changes Monday.

He said he will give them every opportunity he can to let them speak.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

