Warner Robins city councilman Daron Lee resigns

He submitted his resignation via email to Mayor Randy Toms on Monday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city councilman Daron Lee is resigning from his position, effective October 30.

A news release from the city made the announcement Tuesday morning.

It says that Lee submitted his resignation to Mayor Randy Toms via email on Monday.

“I have indeed prayed and meditated on this decision in order to weigh the pros and cons leading to what is best for my well-being,” wrote Lee.

Lee was elected for a second term as councilman in December 2017 and took office in January 2018.

He currently serves on the Redevelopment Agency and the Neighborhood Committee.

A special election will need to be held to fill the vacant seat. The city will release more information on the election when the city finalizes them.