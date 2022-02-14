Warner Robins city employee charged with stealing over $45K from mortgage assistance program

Officers were told an employee had been taking money used for the Mortgage Assistance Program since 2018

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins city employee is charged with theft by taking after she allegedly stole more than $45,000 since 2018.

According to a news release, the Director of Community and Economic Development called Warner Robins police on Feb. 2 for an employee theft.

Officers were told an employee had been taking money used for the Mortgage Assistance Program since 2018. The release says the theft was discovered after an inquiry into the department’s funds, and it totals over $45,000.

After an investigation, the employee – 54-year-old Pamela Mullis – was charged with theft by taking. Mullis was arrested at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The city issued the following statement: "The City of Warner Robins is taking this matter seriously while working with local authorities during the ongoing investigation of recent theft in our Community and Economic Development Office. We want mortgage customers to be assured that accounts will reflect accurate balances. Should you have account specific questions, please call the Department of Community and Economic Development at 478-302-5518."

Anyone with information can call Detectives Justin Clark and Paul Peck at 478-302-5380.