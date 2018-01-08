A Warner Robins city employee resigned Wednesday morning after a video circulated on Facebook that appeared to show him receiving oral sex from a woman.

According to Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms, the man worked in the city utilities department.

The video appears to show the employee on the clock, wearing a city shirt and standing in front of a city utilities department truck at a home.

In the video, a person who claims to be the homeowner approaches the man and the woman and says, "You do know I live here, right?"

The city employee responds back, “I didn’t know. She said the house was empty, I’m sorry.”

So far, Toms has not identified the employee, but he called what he saw in the video "completely unacceptable."

Reporter Zach Merchant will have more on this story on 13WMAZ News at 5 and 6.

© 2018 WMAZ