WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two of the three Warner Robins employees fired for misusing city equipment are getting their jobs back.

Mayor Randy Toms says the city will accept recommendations by an outside judge who said Michael Odom and Keith Watson should go back to work.

After a hearing last month, the judge wrote that both men admitted they did wrong, but that the punishment was too severe.

He said Odoms should return after serving a 90-day suspension, and Watson after 60 days.

Tom says the third man, Kenny Allen, has decided to retire.

Interim public works director Krag Woodyard fired the three in August, but now Woodyard is on administrative leave himself while an outside investigator looks at how the department is run.

Toms says there's no connection between the two cases.

