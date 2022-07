If you need to pay a utility bill, you can use the drive-thru, but most employees will be working at home until the A/C is fixed.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — City officials say Warner Robins City Hall is closed until further notice because the air conditioning is broken.

City Clerk Mandy Stella say the building was hot when staff arrived Monday morning so they're not sure how long it's been broken.

