Warner Robins City Hall closes immediately due to COVID-19

The city is asking for anyone who has concerns about being exposed at city hall or the annex in the last two weeks to call the DPH

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins City Hall is now closed effectively immediately due to coronavirus.

According to a news release, the building will remain closed until Monday, Aug. 10.

The city is asking anyone with concerns about being exposed to the virus while doing business in City Hall, the Economic Development Building and the City Annex between July 20-31 to call the Department of Public Health at 478-218-2000.

The next city council meeting will now be held online and will be simultaneously broadcast on the city’s Facebook page.

The city us urging people with questions about specific departments to contact the following:

Customer Service Utilities/Tax/Business License mstella@wrga.gov

Human Resources kfennell@wrga.gov

Purchasing/IT/Central Receiving kdemoonie@wrga.gov

Attorney’s Office bbryan@wrga.gov

Community Development swindham@wrga.gov

Economic Development glee@wrga.gov

Building and Transportation Bmulkey@wrga.gov