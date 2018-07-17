It would be hard to deny there's been some turbulence at Warner Robins city hall.

A city employee is on administrative leave after allegedly threatening to shoot councilman Daron Lee.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a city employee for possible criminal conduct.

And in a series of emails obtained by 13WMAZ, Lee called for the city to shut down the human resources department until the investigation was completed.

It all added up to what Mayor Randy Toms says was a heated atmosphere at city hall.

"It's not so that we have done the wrong thing, it's just we got kinda twisted a little bit in...how we treat each other and there's a better way to treat people," said Toms.

At Monday night's city council meeting (held at Middle Georgia State University thanks to a broken air conditioner at city hall) that better way seemed to be a more civil discourse.

"There's nothing wrong with us speaking our minds, as long as we do it respectfully," said councilman Clifford Holmes.

Quoting scripture from the book of James, councilman Mike Davis said "be quick to listen and slow to speak."

The unofficial theme of the night was civility and Toms walked away from it all hopeful that city leaders were ready to step into a new chapter.

"I think tonight we set a pace to get back on a more civil note and move forward doing the right thing," said Toms.

He wouldn't comment on the Sheriff's Office's investigation of a city employee since it's ongoing.

© 2018 WMAZ