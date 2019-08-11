WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Eric Langston and Charlie Bibb say it may be time to reevaluate what’s goes on in the Warner Robins City Council chamber.

Langston says, "The charter essentially governed Warner Robins when we were a much smaller town. Now that we’re growing so quickly, it’s very important to understand or get to know what that charter does and what it does to outline the government’s responsibilities and duties."

"We need to get back and look at the charter. We need to get back to a strong mayor and we need to get back to the council legislating and appropriating the city government, that’s what their job is," says Bibb.

With a growing city, we asked if each candidate would support hiring administrator.

"We need someone at city hall that will manage the day-to-day operations to ensure that we’re spending money appropriately and the way we should be spending it and just ensuring that all the department and all the personnel that work for the city, making sure they’re held accountable for their actions," says Langston.

Bibb says, "If the mayor deems necessary, they’ve already put in for an administrator, then let’s hire an administrator. Let’s get some help -- our city’s big enough for that and I think that’s needed."

The city has discussed paying public safety more and Langston and Bibb say there are more ways to do that besides raising tax dollars.

"Looking at our budget and determining where we can make cuts if you will, because I’m sure there’s a lot of fluff out there with a $100 billion budget," says Langston.

Bibb says, "There are some great ways we can do that, and number one is our enterprise fund, and it’s not taking away from that. Our enterprise fund brings in a lot of funds into our city and we need to find out ways to expand that."

Both candidates will continue to campaign around the city up until the runoff election on December 3.

If you’re a registered voter in Warner Robins and did not vote this past Tuesday, you can still go out and vote in the runoff election.

RELATED: Langston, Bibb to meet in runoff in Post 2 Warner Robins City Council race

RELATED: Central Georgia full 2019 election results

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.