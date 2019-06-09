WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three Warner Robins employees fired for allegedly using city equipment for private uses are appealing to keep their jobs.

That's according to city spokeswoman Mandy Stella.

Last week, Interim Public Works Director Krag Woodyard fired Keith Watson, an equipment operator, and supervisors Kenneth Allen and Michael Odom.

His termination papers say Watson took "equipment to [his] private property for [his] private use."

Allen and Odom are both accused of using city equipment on another private property.

Allen sent 13WMAZ a copy of his appeal letter that said, "My personal use of city equipment on private property was wrong and I accept responsibility for that."

But he argues that other employees who've committed the same offense got light suspensions or no punishment at all.

The three have requested hearings where they or their lawyers can argue against the firings.

City human resources director Toni Graham says those hearings may be held the week of Sept. 16.

