WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins High School announced an early release schedule Friday for the 5A state championship football game, according to a post on Facebook.

The game will take place at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta starting at 4:30 p.m.

Though classes will start at a normal time Friday, the post said students will be dismissed at noon to allow for extra travel time.

The post said lunch will be served before dismissal.

Buses will adjust their schedule to accommodate the early release and will run their normal routes. Car riders should be picked up from noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The Demons will be facing off against the Buford Wolves in the championship game. Warner Robins beat out Starr's Mill last week in the semifinals, 55-3.

For more information about parking and stadium policies, click here.

Warner Robins High School High School is about building memories... Friday our DEMONS will tra... vel to Atlanta to play in the Class 5A GHSA State Championship. Our BOE and Superintendent has graciously allowed us to have an early dismissal for our students and staff.

RELATED: Dublin City Schools canceling classes for AA state championship game

RELATED: WEEK 16: Football Friday Night highlights

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page