No one was hurt in the fire and it was brought under control quickly.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire Sunday morning, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department Shift Commander.

They got the call at 7:12 a.m. about a building on fire on North Davis Drive and Ignico Drive.

There were heavy flames when firefighters arrived, but they were able to control the fire quickly and no one was hurt.