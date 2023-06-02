Warner Robins continues environmental study of city center site

The environmental survey will test the land at five spots around commercial circle that are possible pollution sites before starting building demolition

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, 2023 is about taking care of business. That business includes projects like the city center.

Folks in Warner Robins have been waiting on downtown development for years.

At Monday night's council meeting, leaders voted on a survey that will help them continue to push forward in the process.

13WMAZ's Megan Western talked to Mayor Patrick about their continued efforts.

"All of the council and I are very aggressive to make sure you see active progress towards redevelopment of our downtown," says Mayor Patrick.

Councilmembers voted to move to phase two of an environmental survey. It would test the land they hope to buy for the downtown development.

"It is dated -- it has been there for many decades," she says.

The hired consultants will test the soil and underground water health in 5 locations -- three on North Davis Drive, one on North Commercial Circle, and one on Watson Boulevard.

The city says they've identified several possible pollution sites, including gas stations and a former dry cleaner.

Based on the first phase of the survey, Mayor Patrick says the city expects they'll have to fix some problems, they don't foresee the findings putting a pause on the city center project.

"We can take out whatever that thing is, pay to take it out, and replace it with clean soil," Patrick adds.

She says they will also want to look for asbestos and lead pollution.

In August, council voted to enter a purchase and sale agreement contract for a six-acre land parcel.

Once this survey is complete and they fix whatever problems the survey may find, the mayor says they can take next steps.

"We want to close on a property. If everything goes well, we want to go into a demolition of structure so we can start that process of doing a design of what our new downtown will look like and move forward from there," she says.

Patrick says soon, Warner Robins residents will have an opportunity to share their input.

"What do you want to see in a downtown for Warner Robins? What do you want it to look like? What will be our unique footprint?" she asks.