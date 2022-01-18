Warner Robins convenience store clerk killed in armed robbery

Witnesses said three men with guns came into the store and robbed the employees and one customer.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County deputies are investigating after a group of men robbed a dollar store and killed the store clerk early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the J&J Dollar Store (also known as the Knodishall Gift Shop) around 12:15 a.m.

Deputies were sent to the store for an armed robbery and call of a person shot. When they got to the store, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. She was identified as 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar, and she was an employee at the store.

Deputies spoke to witnesses who were inside the store when the robbery and shooting happened.

Witnesses said three men with guns came inside the store and began robbing the clerks and one customer. During the robbery, one of the suspects shot the clerk and hit her on the head with a gun.

The trio ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. A detailed description of the men was not available, as their faces were fully covered and they were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information can call Sgt. Anna Lange at 478-542-2080.