Victim in Warner Robins convenience store shooting now faces charges

Police say surveillance footage shows she pointed and fired her own gun, and was the aggressor in the case

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman previously identified as the victim in a Warner Robins convenience store shooting is now also charged with the shooting.

According to a news release, 54-year-old Angela Smith turned herself in to police and is charged with aggravated assault.

Those charges are the result of a shooting that happened at the 7-Star Food Mart on North Davis Drive on May 14.

Officers were sent to the scene for shots fired and found Smith with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police now say Smith was the aggressor in the incident after reviewing footage, and that she pointed and fired her own gun.

Anyone with information in the case can call Warner Robins Police detectives at 478-503-5416.