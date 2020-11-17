x
Warner Robins council approves hazard pay for city employees

According to Mayor Randy Toms, the bonuses will be indirectly funded by the $4 million they received through the CARES Act
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins City Council voted Monday night to give a hazard pay bonus to all city employees.

According to Mayor Randy Toms, the bonuses will be indirectly funded by the $4 million they received through the CARES Act and distributed through a tiered system for certified firefighters and deputies, then full-time employees, and then part-time employees.

Toms says each employee will get at least a $200 check by Thanksgiving as a way to thank their employees for working through the pandemic and also inject money into the local economy.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

