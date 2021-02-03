Warner Robins council names first city administrator

Back in Aug. 2017, the city approved creating the position, but never hired anyone

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After months of discussion, the Warner Robins mayor and city council have named David Corbin the new city administrator. They took a vote during Monday night’s council meeting.

Back in Aug. 2017, the city approved creating the position, but never hired anyone.

The discussion resumed in 2019 when a University of Georgia study said Warner Robins is the only mid-sized Georgia city without a city manager or an administrator, so the city made some changes to their city charter.

Once Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on those changes in August, which included hiring a city administrator. Mayor Randy Toms began looking through the applications.

The city administrator will have the power to appoint and suspend city employees and prepare the budget.

Corbin is the managing director of Terminus, a company that provides financial advice to corporations, governmental entities, and nonprofits. He will be the first city administrator in the city of Warner Robins.