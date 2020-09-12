On Monday, Mayor and city council voted to pay the Board of Education $1.7 million to use their tennis complex built last year

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins tennis players now can use a new public tennis complex.

The city will help manage the courts and the public, along with the Parks and Recreation Department, can use all 22 courts when the schools are not.

Right now, the courts are only open to the public through reservations with the Board of Education and it costs $5.

The agreement passed 3 to 2 with Councilmen Larry Curtis and Clifford Holmes against.

In the meeting, Curtis said he felt the money may be better spent somewhere else.

This is the second time Mayor and Council voted to enter into an agreement with the Board of Education.

In May of 2019, the agreement was voted down 5-2.