Warner Robins council votes to merge economic, community development departments

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins City Council took a vote on whether to merge two city agencies, the Community Development and Economic Development departments, and abolish two director positions Monday evening.

The ordinance passed in a 4 to 1 vote.

Mayor Randy Toms said he was not satisfied with how the two departments were operating and he thinks that they can accomplish more together.

The positions being combined are the Community Development Director, which is vacant since Sherri Windham retired in April, and the Economic Development Director, which is held by Gary Lee.

Mayor Toms amended the agenda and made a motion to appoint City Administrator David Corbin to temporarily hold the position.