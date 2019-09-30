WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A longtime member of Warner Robins city government died Monday, according to former city attorney Jim Elliott.

Carolyn Robbins, 77, was born in Dallas, Texas and eventually made her way to Warner Robins in 1954 when her father retired from the military and moved the family to be with her paternal grandparents.

She graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1960 and then married her high school sweetheart, Tony Robbins. She worked at Peggy Hale’s in Macon as an assistant manager before leaving to raise their three children.

She started working for the city in 1978 doing customer service for the utility department. She began working her way up in the city, with positions like tax clerk, assistant to the city clerk, and administrative assistant to the mayor.

In 1999, she was appointed to be city clerk and general administration department head until she retired in 2007.

Several years later, she was elected to city council in Post 2, where she served for eight years up until her death.

Questions about her health began late 2018 and continued into early 2019 after a several months-long absence from council meetings, as people sought to remove her from office.

At a March meeting, she explained she had a medical condition that prevented her from appearing at meetings.

She said she has DISH, or diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis, which causes calcification along the ligaments where they attach to your spine. The hardening can cause pain and stiffness.

A statement from Toms' assistant, Mandy Stella, said Monday, "It is with great sadness to let you know that Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins passed away this morning. She was in her eighth year as a Councilmember. She retired from the City of Warner Robins after a 29 year career. She was privileged to work under four mayors and was known for her ability to be a team player."

