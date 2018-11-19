Kaleigh Castonguay says her house just doesn't feel the same.

"This is one of the worst rooms that was trashed," Castonguay said.

She kept everything looking the same as the day a burglar came into her home.

"This desk used to be in that corner over there, and for some reason, they picked up and flipped it," Castonguay said.

She said they took over $5,500 worth of electronics from her and her fiance, but the couple's worried that might not be the worst of it.

"Kevin and I had his passport, birth certificate, Social, and I did, too, and our checkbooks. We don't know if they've taken pictures of that, if they plan on identity theft," Castonguay said.

She said it happened in broad daylight. The intruders hopped on top of a transformer box to get over the fence.

Once they were in her backyard, she said they either used a tool or kicked the backdoor in themselves to enter.

"Once I realized we were robbed by the damage done on the door and everything, I called Kevin first, and I told him we were robbed. Then he said, 'You need to call the police,' and that was my next step," Castonguay said.

She filed a report and an investigator came and took pictures of the evidence, but what they're missing the most is their oldest cat, Lucy.

"She's been missing since the incident. We don't have any camera or witnesses to the event, so we don't know if she was taken or if she ran out. We've put flyers up all throughout the neighborhood," Castonguay said.

She says of everything they've lost, all they want is to have Lucy back home.

"We've got renter's insurance so things can be replaced, but sadly, she's one of a kind," Castonguay said.

Lucy is 3 years old, mostly gray with white paws and a white spot on her chest and belly. She has green eyes.

Castonguay is offering a $250 reward to anyone who finds and returns Lucy. You can call 706-970-0187.

© 2018 WMAZ