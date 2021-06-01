Warner Robins couple opens wing and burger food truck

The owners of D&D Burgers Wings N Things say they're ready to serve up burger baskets, wings, and tornado fries.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owners of a new food truck say they’re excited to start serving up burgers, wings, and fries to people in Warner Robins.

Doretha and David McClinton are the owners of D&D Burgers Wings N Things. It’s a new food truck in Warner Robins.

Doretha says opening a food truck is her husband’s dream.

They first started out by making food to feed people suffering from homelessness or selling it at their church to give the proceeds to charity.

When the pandemic hit and they saw a food truck for sale one day, they decided to take the opportunity to get started working on their goal.

That’s how she and David decided to open the business. Its name, ‘D&D’, stands for the couple’s first initials.

The name of the restaurant isn’t the only representation of the love birds involved in this business. D&D’s menu also features the “Queen” and “King” burgers and “Queen” and “King” hot dogs.

Doretha says those stand for her and David as well.

“The King burger is a jalapeno burger and it’s with double patties on a bun, and the Queen patty is a single burger,” she said.

The King hot dog comes with a sausage, and the Queen dog comes with a beef dog.

She says those burgers and hot dogs make D&D stand out from the other food trucks, along with the tornado fries -- a loaded fry basket with shrimp, chicken, ground beef, jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.

“If you don’t want the shrimp on there, you don’t have to get them. If you don’t want the beef on there, you don’t have to get them,” Doretha said.

Their everyday menu also has fried chicken wing baskets, a pork chop sandwich, pork chop kids’ meal, and more.

Doretha says it feels “great” for her and David to fulfill their dream.

“We are happy, and we are very excited about D&D burgers,” she said.

She says people can catch the D&D Burgers Wings N Things food truck at 1758 Watson Boulevard after they have their grand opening next week.

The couple hopes to start pulling up at Robins Air Force Base and at Frito Lay soon. In the long-term future, David and Doretha want to turn D&D into a restaurant.