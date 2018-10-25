One Warner Robins couple went to a gas station off Highway 41 in Warner Robins to get a Mega Millions lottery ticket, but they didn't expect their numbers to be lucky.

When Sylvia Myers bought $20 worth of lottery tickets, they thought of it as a fun thing to do.They've never won anything, so when the Mega Millions announced the winning numbers, they couldn't believe their eyes.

"He asked me to look at the numbers and make sure it was right, and of course, it was. We had four numbers plus a Powerball," says Myers.

The numbers that won them $10,000 were completely random.They only shared a blurred out picture with us because they say the nine numbers that didn't hit may still be lucky, and they plan to try them again.

Myers says, "One card we picked, the other card were all random, so it was just kinda the luck of the draw."

Only one number short of hitting the nearly $1.6 billion jackpot, "Well, I was just happy to have 4 and 1 Powerball. I didn't expect that. I would've been happy with 1 number. We had a couple where we won $2, $2, $4. That made me happy. It's like, 'Yay, we almost paid for those cards.'"

The big question -- how will they spend the money? The Myers just opened a real estate agency in Brunswick.

"This came just absolutely perfect. Literally, like two weeks ago, we signed the paperwork for the Brunswick office, and we win the lottery, so it was like, 'Well, there's where the money is going. Thank you, Jesus,'" said Myers.

And now they're hoping the numbers that didn't hit this time will bring them luck in the future.

