WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A dance studio in Warner Robins opened its doors at a new location Monday.

Dancers at the studio spoke about how the first day of classes went, and the studio's owners explained why they made the big move.

Studio owners Montel and Jasmine Powers say this pandemic has been challenging for their business, but they keep moving forward, and this new building is a step in the right direction.

"With COVID, a lot of businesses had to shut down, and -- not gonna lie -- that crossed our minds, too, like, 'How are we going to make this work?' But we know that God told us to do Studio Powers," said Jasmine Powers.

The Powers couple says for the past three years, the studio sat up the road at another building on Watson Boulevard, but the pandemic made it hard to afford the space, so they moved.

"The new building is like 10 times bigger than the other one, like HUGE," said 8-year-old Bailey Gaines, who says she looks forward to coming to dance class. She's been with the studio for 4 years.

"Studio Powers encourages us to try our best and do everything we know, and just have fun with it," Bailey said.

14-year-old David McCool feels the same way. He's been dancing at the studio for two years.

McCool said, "I'm really excited. Just everything's bigger and there's more room to improve and everything, and more room to learn new skills."

The couple says they needed to make the best decision and were actually able to expand the business by moving. They now have more space and opportunities for the dancers.

"Definitely needed more space to be able to have the kids to socially distance themselves. Like all of the businesses, we definitely felt the effects of COVID-19, but we have been able to weather that storm because of the amazing parents and families that we have that are a part of Studio Powers," said Montel.

Everyone says they're super-excited about this new building and they're looking forward to going to competition in the next few weeks.