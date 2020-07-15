Warner Robins daycare worker charged with child cruelty after 13-month-old injured

Investigators say the worker told the child's mother that two children collided, but video showed the worker slapping the child

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An employee at a Warner Robins daycare was arrested Wednesday after an incident last week involving a 13-month-old.

According to Sgt. Ben Lashley with the Houston County Juvenile Division, the incident happened on July 8 at the Cherished Children Daycare on Myrtle Street.

He says the daycare reported to the child's mother that two children collided, and her 13-month-old fell down and hurt his shoulder.

Lashley says the child’s mother took the child to the doctor on Thursday, and that the doctor said everything looked OK.

The mother then went for a second opinion at the emergency room and an X-ray showed her child’s upper arm was fractured.

On Friday, Lashley says the mother went back to the daycare and asked to review video from Wednesday. He says it showed the worker slapping the child and the child falling to the ground.

The daycare worker, identified as 26-year-old Symauria Cole, was fired and the investigation into the incident began.

Investigators received the video Monday and secured an arrest warrant Wednesday.

Lashley says Cole turned herself in around 11 a.m. on charges of aggravated battery and second degree cruelty to children. She has since bonded out.

13WMAZ reached out to the director of Cherished Children to get a statement. They declined.

We have also requested Cole’s mugshot and have not received yet.