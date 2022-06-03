'I'll know when it's time': Warner Robins dentist celebrates 40 years in business

Dr. Joe Sumrall has been pulling teeth and taking care of cavities since 1982.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Today, Americans change jobs pretty frequently, so it’s a little rarer to meet anyone spending four decades doing the same thing.

People come to Sumrall Family Dental for a cleaning, tooth extraction, or for something more... but they always leave with a smile.

Dr. Joe Sumrall has been pulling teeth and taking care of cavities since 1982. This year marks the 40 years that Sumrall has been in the dentistry business.

He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry in Augusta in 1981. He moved to Warner Robins when he was younger and is a native of Central Georgia.

He says his faith and trust in God keep him coming back to work everyday.

"I think God put us here for a reason and I think we're here to love the people God puts in front of us," Sumrall said.

Retired pastor Bob Dilks says he has known Sumrall for more than 40 years. He says Sumrall is like family and is a man of his word.

"He is a man of character and I am thrilled to know him and to be his friend and his patient," he said.

Sumrall said the job can be physically demanding, but he loves what he does and can't get enough.

"I enjoy doing it. I enjoy seeing people. I enjoy talking to people," Sumrall said.

Sumrall said his wife would like for him to retire and his son would like for him to stay at the dental practice, but he is unsure of his future plans.

"I don't know...I think I'll know when it's time," Sumrall said.

He enjoys working with his staff and they are able to help each other. He says it makes for a better work environment.