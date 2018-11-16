Men and women from all branches of the military walked in to Family Dental Associates in Warner Robins Friday morning without any worry of cost.

Veterans were served up a new smile to say "thank you" for serving our country.

"We're covering everything from cleanings exams, extractions, partials, and dentures, root canals," Dr. Bell, Senior Dentist at Family Dental Associates said.

Allen Garcia is the manager of Excel Dental Library at Dr. Bell's and is an Air Force veteran himself. He was helping mold new smiles for our men and women who served.

"What I'm doing here is I'm making a partial denture. The patient has had some missing teeth up front here for a while now, and it's nice to get your smile back," Garcia said, showing off the work that he had done for one of his patients.

No matter what the at least 80 veterans needed, Dr. Bell's office did not charge them a penny.

Garcia says he's glad to give back to his brothers and sisters.

Garcia continued, "Just to have the opportunity to put that smile back on their face, unless you've not had it, you don't know what it's like not to be able to smile."

Veterans left the dentist's office knowing what it's like to smile bright again.

"They cleaned my teeth, and I took a look at them, and I thought they put someone else's teeth inside my head," Marine Corps veteran Dexter Thomas said.

Not only did they leave with a new confident smile, but with grateful hearts, too.

"It's amazing to realize to realize how many veterans are around you every day, and to run into them here, it's an honor, nothing short of an honor," Navy veteran Jonathan Hoffman said.

Army Veteran James Richardson said this day gave him hope.

"We went through a lot, and most of the time it seems like everyone has forgotten us, and I appreciate finding that there's that side that everyone hasn't forgotten about us."

The gesture was Bell's way of giving veterans the freedom to smile, and to say "thank you" for keeping our freedom free.

