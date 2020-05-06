WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County judge is considering a request to throw out criminal charges against the city of Warner Robins' development director.

For the past year, 13WMAZ has been covering the case of Gary Lee, who charged with falsely reporting a crime and making a false statement to investigators.

On Thursday, lawyers on both sides met for three hours in Houston County Superior Court.

Charles Cox, who is one of Lee's lawyers, says they're arguing that the charges should be thrown out due to selective prosecution, and that the indictment was too vague.

Four witnesses testified yesterday, including Mayor Randy Toms and investigators in the Lee case.

Cox says Judge Bo Adams is expected to rule on their motions soon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Houston County judge does not revoke Gary Lee's bond, modifies terms instead

In secret recordings, Mayor Toms, Gary Lee discuss FBI, alleged phone-tapping and forgery

Warner Robins city employee says she's been punished as whistleblower