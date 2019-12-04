Warner Robins Development Director Gary Lee has been placed on unpaid leave after being indicted for falsely reporting a crime and making a false statement.

According to Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms, Lee was placed on leave on Friday and has been told he will remain on unpaid leave until the criminal case is resolved.

On March 26, Lee was charged in Houston County Superior Court and faces two counts of falsely reporting a crime and one of making a false statement.

The court's website says the crimes were allegedly committed in June of last year. They appear to be the result of an investigation that began, according to one councilman, as a dispute over documents in an employee's personnel folder.

In some past cases of alleged misconduct, the City of Warner Robins has placed employees on administrative almost immediately, but until Friday, Lee had not faced any workplace discipline since the indictment came down.