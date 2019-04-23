The City of Warner Robins' Development Director will get a chance to appeal his suspension on Wednesday. Last month, a Houston County grand jury indicted Gary Lee on two counts of falsely reporting a crime and one for making a false statement.

Mayor Randy Toms told us that Lee asked for an investigation into alleged forgery at City Hall, but an investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ended with Lee himself getting charged, and two weeks ago, Toms put him on unpaid leave.

The hearing will be run by Mayor Pro Tem Keith Lauritsen rather than Toms, who may be called to testify. According to City Attorney Jim Elliott, it happens Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. at Warner Robins City Hall. The hearing is not open to the public.