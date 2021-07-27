Growing the sport: Disc golf course opening in Warner Robins

The course officially opens on Aug. 7 with a tournament

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new disc golf course is coming to Warner Robins, and the grand opening will include a tournament!

Will Perez with the Houston County Disc Golf Club is the tournament director and course designer of the new Central Pines course.

He's been playing for a few years and says it's one of the "fastest growing sports in the world," and it's fit for all ages. He adds his 5-year-old son likes to throw a disc every now and then.

He says the sport has grown in popularity over time, especially during the pandemic, when people were looking for outdoor activities.

"There are people who are making this a career," Perez said. "The ceiling for opportunity right now is much higher."

The new course has different levels of holes. He realized when 75-80 people were showing up to play with the club that they needed a proper course.

"It kind of came out of the love of disc golf and growing the sport," he said. "There's kind of a demand."

If you don't know much about disc golf, it's similar to golf. You start at a tee box and have different kinds of discs, like putters and drivers.

It's free to go to the course and play, and discs are only $10-20. You can download the UDisc app on your phone to keep your score, and find out more about leagues around you.

Perez says there is a lot of opportunity in the state for disc golfers.

The Professional Disc Golf Association headquarters is in Augusta. Perez says it's "ironic" because the Masters is also played there.

Central Pines will open August 7 -- the same day as their first tournament.

You can sign up for the tournament here, or you can come out and watch.

If you want to learn more about the growing disc golf movement, you can check out the Houston County Disc Golf Club's Facebook page.