Warner Robins discusses possible referral stipend for city employees

The city is weighing an option to fill their 134 open positions among five departments. They hope their pay scale increase may help.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In 2024, Warner Robins is putting a focus on city employees, specifically hiring and retaining them. The newly-passed 2024 budget put $4 million towards raising salaries.

Mayor Larhonda Patrick told 13WMAZ, some salaries for city positions are $20,000 below what other cities offer, meaning Warner Robins is not competitive.

They hope pay raises will increase their applicant pool.

Monday night, in an effort to recruit and retain city employees, Warner Robins council is discussed offering employees what they call a referral fee.

"This idea came from different department directors, who were facing major difficulties in getting people to work for the city," Mayor Patrick said.

Employees could get up to a $1,000 stipend.

They would receive half after 90 days of their referred person staying on the job and the other half after 180 days.

"It's gonna come up again on the agenda for council to decide if they're gonna vote yes or no," she said.

The city is looking to fill 134 positions. They need to fill 61 full and part time positions in the police department, 26 in the fire department, 17 in their utilities department and 30 positions between Public Works and Stormwater Departments.

"We're really trying to explore every avenue we could," Mayor Patrick said.

In the 2023 budget, the city came up with a similar retention and recruitment tactic by giving fire and police officers a $4,000 bonus.

"We had a lot of attraction from it, so a lot of those police officers, you keep seeing us swear in more and more officers. Since Chief Whitehead has been here we've had more and more interest," Patrick said.

Two officers were even sworn in Monday night. Council hopes to keep the interest coming, but in a less expensive way.

"I think this is important, I think it's a great idea," Councilman Charlie Bibb said.

However, he and other councilmen questioned the proposed amount given to employees for the referrals.

"That's a lot of money and where's that money coming from," Councilman Derek Mack said.

Mayor Patrick says they'd have to discuss it, but it would likely come from each departments personnel budgets, so they would offer the bonuses until the money runs out.

She says in the coming weeks as they announce the pay scale this referral fee might not be a need.

"We're hoping many people show interest in working for one of the best places in Middle Georgia once that announcement comes out," she said.

She says in the next year, city employees can also look forward to cross training opportunities, team-building, career development, and other free seminars.

The city did not vote on the referral fee on Monday night. It was only up for discussion.