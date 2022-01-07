Warner Robins District Attorney's office holds press conference addressing violent crime

District Attorney William Kendall talks about recent violent crime in Warner Robins, and how they plan to manage the increase.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — District Attorney William Kendall is holding a press conference on Friday at the Courthouse in Perry to address violent crime in Warner Robins.

Kendall is addressing some case information, community safety, and the efforts from the Warner Robins DA's office and law enforcement.

His remarks follow a similar press conference given on Tuesday by Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and Police Chief John Wagner about the three shootings in Warner Robins over a 48-hour period.

After the shootings at Cru Lounge, the 7 Star Food Mart, and Thomas Boulevard, the people of Warner Robins called for change in the community.

In her press conference, Mayor Patrick said that the city and police departments were working on "blueprints" to better manage crime and prevent these incidents.

The violent crime in Warner Robins has left many people concerned, and they want to see an end to the violent crime and high homicide numbers for the city.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says so far, there have been 7 homicides in the city this year.