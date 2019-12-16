WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a dollar store was robbed Sunday afternoon.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on North Davis Drive.

He said someone entered the store with a gun and got away with some cash.

This robbery would be the first of two that happened during the day in the city of Warner Robins.

The second robbery, where a clerk was shot and killed, happened at the Citgo on Russell Parkway around three hours later.

RELATED: Clerk dead after shooting, robbery at Warner Robins gas station

MORE NEWS OUT OF WARNER ROBINS

Warner Robins veterinarian gives 30 kids a shopping spree

Fire breaks out at Warner Robins apartment complex

Warner Robins Demons fall to Buford 17-14 in GHSA 5A state championship

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.