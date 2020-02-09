The Warner Robins Police Department says it happened on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One person is dead after an accident in Warner Robins.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Elberta Road at Ola Drive.

The release says a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Elberta Road when it crossed the center lane and hit a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon where she later died. The passenger of the Nissan was treated at the scene.

The release says the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.