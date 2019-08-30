WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' election supervisor will hold three hearings Tuesday on whether city council candidates can legally run.

Michelle Riley says people have filed challenges against Post 2 candidates Zachary Collins and Eric Langston, and Post 4 candidate Kevin Lashley.

The Collins hearing is at 9:30 a.m.; the Lashley hearing at 11 and Langston at 1:30 p.m.

Collins and Langston are running for the seat currently held by Carolyn Robbins. Robbins, who has suffered health problems in the past year, did not qualify to run for another term.

RELATED: VERIFY: Can Warner Robins city council members be removed for missing meetings?

Lashley is challenging incumbent Tim Thomas, but Thomas' wife has filed a challenge claiming that Lashley has not lived in the city for a full year as required.

City lawyer Jim Elliott says Collins was registered to vote at an address outside city limits until last week. He changed his registration to an address inside the city on Monday and then qualified Tuesday

All three hearings will happen at Warner Robins City Hall.

Riley says she is not sure if she will make the decision immediately at the end of the hearings.

Last week, Riley also scheduled a hearing on whether John Williams could run, due to a felony conviction. This week, she says, Williams withdrew from the race, saying he's decided he could not legally run.

RELATED: VERIFY: Can convicted felons run for office?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.