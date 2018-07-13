UPDATE 7:30 p.m.:

GBI special agent in charge JT Ricketson says he's seen a Warner Robins police report that says somebody allegedly threatened to shoot city councilman Daron Lee.

Lee says he's alright, but concerned about the alleged threat.

According to Ricketson, that report says the alleged threat came from a city employee.

City attorney Jim Elliott says that's something that could trigger disciplinary action.

"Inappropriate behavior by an employee would be and has been and will be the basis for disciplinary action in any number of circumstances," he said.

Mayor Randy Toms said an employee is currently on administrative leave because of an alleged threat, but would not describe the nature of the threat or confirm who made the threat or who it was made against.

However, an open records request filed with the City of Warner Robins by 13WMAZ revealed that Jean Williams in the city's purchasing offices was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, July 11th.

Daron Lee says Williams was the person who made the alleged threat against him.

Jim Elliott would not describe the nature of the threat, but did say this about it.

"In today's world, you have to choose words very carefully," said Elliott.

Councilman Keith Lauritsen said the alleged threat does not represent the City of Warner Robins as a whole.

"It's not good any time something like that happens but again, we have over 500 employees," he said. "People are going to say the wrong things, do the wrong things so I just want everybody to know it's not a reflection of our city."

Mayor Toms wouldn't say what circumstances led up to the alleged threat but Elliott said the situation made him think about a recent training Toms, city council, the city clerk and he all attended in Savannah.

"The themes were kindness, inclusion, and civility and you know, maybe...that message needs to be preached to a much broader audience," said Elliott.

Mayor Toms said Warner Robins police spoke with Lee about the alleged threat but both parties asked for an outside agency to run the investigation.

Special agent in charge JT Ricketson said the GBI declined the case after reviewing the file.Toms says he's still waiting to hear from the Houston County Sheriff's Office on whether they'll take it.

